NEW YORK GIANTS AWARDED THREE COMPENSATORY PICKS…

The New York Giants have been awarded three compensatory picks in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft as compensation for losses during free agency in 2019. The Giants have been awarded a 3rd round (99th overall) and two 7th round (247th and 255th overall) picks.

Under League rules, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time, and post-season honors. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year.

If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each compensatory free agent lost by each compensatory pick gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club. The Collective Bargaining Agreement limits the number of compensatory selections to the number of clubs then in the League (32). This year, one club, the Giants, qualified for a compensatory selection under the net loss formula but will not receive that pick because the final numerical value of the compensatory free agent who was lost ranked 33rd among the final numerical value of all compensatory selections.

The compensatory free agents lost and gained in 2019 by the Giants:

Lost:

OG Jamon Brown

SS Landon Collins

DE Mario Edwards

DE Josh Mauro

CB B.W. Webb

DE Kerry Wynn

Signed: