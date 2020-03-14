New York Giants Re-Sign David Mayo; Del Shofner Passes Away

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN LINEBACKER DAVID MAYO…

The New York Giants have officially re-signed inside linebacker David Mayo, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week. The contract is reportedly a 3-year deal.

The Giants signed Mayo in September 2019 after he was cut by the San Francisco 49ers. He surprisingly ended up playing in all 16 games with 13 starts, playing in 57 percent of all defensive snaps, and finishing with 82 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 pass defenses. Before coming to the Giants, Mayo only had started four NFL games in four seasons.

The 6’2”, 240-pound Mayo was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. After four seasons in Carolina, Mayo signed with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2019.

DEL SHOFNER PASSES AWAY…

Former New York Giants wide receiver Del Shofner passed away on Wednesday at the age of 85. A 1st-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1957, Shofner was traded to the New York Giants before the 1961 NFL season. He played for the Giants from 1961 to 1967, receiving All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 1961, 1962, and 1963. In those three seasons, Shofner caught 185 passes for 3,439 yards and 32 touchdowns. Shofner was also voted to the NFL 1960’s All-Decade Team.