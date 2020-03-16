Giants Place Franchise Tag on Leonard Williams, 2nd-Round Tender on Aldrick Rosas

NEW YORK GIANTS PLACE FRANCHISE TAG ON LEONARD WILLIAMS…

The New York Giants have placed a non-exclusive Franchise Tag on defensive lineman Leonard Williams. The Giants designated Williams a defensive tackle, not a defensive end, the former carrying a smaller $16.1 million hit against the 2020 NFL salary cap. It is assumed and has been reported that the team would like to sign him to a long-term deal. If a new deal cannot be reached by July 15th, Williams will play under the 1-year, $16.1 million deal. On the other hand, if Williams signs with another team, the Giants would receive two 1st-round draft picks as compensation.

The Giants acquired Williams by trade from the New York Jets in late October 2019 for two 2020 draft picks, a 3rd rounder and what now reportedly is expected to be a 5th rounder since Williams will likely not be re-signed before the start of the new league year on March 18th.

The 6’5”, 302-pound Williams was the sixth player taken overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jets. In four and a half seasons with the Jets, Williams started 70 games, accruing 240 tackles, 17 sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles. His best season was 2016, when he was credited with 68 tackles and seven sacks. Williams played in eight games for the Giants in 2019 with five starts, finishing with 26 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 2 pass defenses, and 1 forced fumble.

GIANTS PLACE 2ND-ROUND TENDER ON ALDRICK ROSAS…

The New York Giants have placed a 2nd-round, $3.2 million tender on restricted free agent place kicker Aldrick Rosas. The Giants will now have the right to match any offer for Rosas and if they do not, they would receive a 2nd-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft as compensation.

After a stellar sophomore pro season in 2018, Rosas regressed in 2019. Rosas was 12-of-17 (70.6 percent) on field goal attempts and missed four of his 39 extra point attempts (89.7 percent). Seventy percent of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

Rosas was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Tennessee Titans after the 2016 NFL Draft. He did not make the team. The Giants signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January 2017. He had a poor first season with the Giants, converting on just 72 percent of his field goals and 87 percent of his extra points. However, in 2018, Rosas made the Pro Bowl after making 32-of-33 field goal attempts, including a team-record 57 yarder.