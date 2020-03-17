New York Giants Sign Blake Martinez and Levine Toilolo

GIANTS SIGN BLAKE MARTINEZ TO 3-YEAR, $30-MILLION DEAL…

Multiple press outlets are reporting that the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent inside linebacker Blake Martinez (Green Bay Packers) to a 3-year, $30 million contract that includes $19 million in guaranteed money.

The 26-year old, 6’2”, 237-pound Martinez was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Packers. In four seasons with Green Bay, Martinez has played in 61 regular-season games with 57 starts, accruing 512 tackles, 10 sacks, 17 pass defenses, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. In 2019, he was credited with 155 tackles, three sacks, two pass defenses, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Martinez lacks ideal size and range for the position, but he is a heady player who can make the defensive calls and gets in on lot of tackles. He is better against the run than the pass.

GIANTS SIGN LEVINE TOILOLO…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent tight end Levine Toilolo (San Francisco 49ers). Terms of the contract are not currently publicly known.

The 28-year old, 6’8”, 268-pound Toilolo was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He spent five seasons with the Falcons before being cut in March 2018. Toilolo then spent 2018 with the Detroit Lions and 2019 with the 49ers. In seven NFL seasons, Toilolo has played in 108 regular-season games with 67 starts, catching 97 passes for 996 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught just two passes for 10 yards during the 2019 regular season. Toilolo is a huge tight end known for his blocking.