NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN TIGHT END ERIC TOMLINSON…

According to his own Instagram account, the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent tight end Eric Tomlinson (Las Vegas Raiders). Terms of the deal are not currently publicly known.

This is Tomlinson’s second stint with the Giants. The team signed Tomlinson in September 2019 after he was cut by the New York Jets. The Giants cut him three weeks later after he played in three games with no starts. Tomlinson was then picked up by the New England Patriots, where he started both games that he played in, and the Raiders, where he started one of the three games he played in. Tomlinson played in eight games with three starts in 2019, catching just one pass for one yard.

The 27-year old, 6’6”, 263-pound Tomlinson was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2015 NFL Draft. The Eagles cut him before the season started and he was then signed to the Practice Squad of the Houston Texans. In November 2016, the Jets signed him to their 53-man roster. In three seasons with the Jets, Tomlinson played in 36 regular-season games with 29 starts, catching 16 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown.

