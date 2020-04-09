Aldrick Rosas Signs His Tender; Giants Cut Nate Harvey

ALDRICK ROSAS SIGNS HIS TENDER…

Restricted free agent place kicker Aldrick Rosas has signed his 1-year, $3.259 million (2nd round) tender. After a stellar sophomore pro season in 2018, Rosas regressed in 2019. Rosas was 12-of-17 (70.6 percent) on field goal attempts and missed four of his 39 extra point attempts (89.7 percent). Seventy percent of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

Rosas was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Tennessee Titans after the 2016 NFL Draft. He did not make the team. The Giants signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January 2017. He had a poor first season with the Giants, converting on just 72 percent of his field goals and 87 percent of his extra points. However, in 2018, Rosas made the Pro Bowl after making 32-of-33 field goal attempts, including a team-record 57 yarder.

For a complete listing of team free agent signings and losses, see the New York Giants 2020 Free Agency Scorecard.

GIANTS CUT NATE HARVEY…

The New York Giants have waived linebacker Nate Harvey with a failed physical designation. The Giants signed Harvey as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. He was placed on Injured Reserve in May 2019 after suffering a knee injury during the rookie mini-camp.