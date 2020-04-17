New York Giants 2020 NFL Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Format includes a quick position overview, my grading scale and what the number means, the summary and final grade from my final report on my top 15, a quick additional note on the player, and my ranks 16-25 with grades only.

*I AM NOT DOING NFL COMPARISONS

Thankfully Darius Slayton burst on the scene over the course of the second half of the season. If it weren’t for him, there would be reason to consider this position group one of the top 3 weaknesses on the roster. It’s not that they lack able players at the position, as Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate are both solid options. The issue is they lack the one guy who is going to strike fear into the opposition. Nobody is losing sleep over defending Shepard, a quick and shifty slot who has averaged 4 touchdowns per year and just over 11 yards per catch. Nobody is undergoing extra game planning for Golden Tate, a soon-to-be 32 year old who averages 12 yards per catch over his career and caught 57% of his targets in 2019, the second worst of his career. Slayton, as impressive as he looks, is still considered unproven and a bit of an unknown. The drop off behind those three is significant. Corey Coleman, Da’Mari Scott, Cody Core, Reggie White, David Sills V, and Amba Etta-Tawo are all roster hopeful-caliber players and maybe you get lucky with on one or two of them, but the heavy odds are that won’t happen.

GRADING SCALE

90+ All Pro Projection

85+: Pro Bowl Projection

81-84: 1st rounder – should be able to play right away

79-80: 2nd rounder – Should be able to rotate right away – Year 2 starter

77-78: 3rd rounder – Should be able to rotate by end of rookie year – Year 2/3 starter

74-76: Early Day 3 – Special Teams – Future backup/possible starter

71-73: Mid Day 3 – Special Teams – Future backup / gamble starter

68-70: Late Day 3 – Back end of roster / Practice Squad / Development guy

65-67: Preferred UDFA

60-64: Undrafted FA

TOP 25 GRADES AND ANALYSIS

CeeDee Lamb / Oklahoma / 6’2 – 198

Grade: 86

Summary: Junior entry. Three year starter from Richmond, Texas. A three time All Big 12 honoree, 2019 Consensus All American and Biletnikoff Award finalist. Lamb left Oklahoma near the top of the school’s all-time receiving lists. He is a big play threat, as seen with his 24 catches of 40+ yards (a school record), who creates with more than simple downfield speed. Despite being slightly undersized, Lamb is a weapon after the catch who will break tackles, see the field well, and run away in space. He is an electric playmaker with a fierce competitive mindset that will carry over well to the next level. He can play outside and in the slot depending on the situational and scheme. Lamb is a sure bet to be a productive player in the NFL.

*Lamb has been my WR1 since August. As you will see, there are a few guys who are close but I never really viewed this as much of a debate. Lamb is talented, but not uber talented. He makes his money with something I wish all receivers had, the dog mentality. This dude is a gamer, he is tough, and he makes things happen with the ball in his hands. There is no “Diva” here, he never plays soft, and he needs to win. There is some DeAndre Hopkins in him when looking at his body type and ability to win in traffic despite not having elite size or strength. He is a year 1 starter and will be one of the top 10 receivers in the game within a couple years if he can pick up on the mental side of things. He didn’t test well there.

Henry Ruggs III / Alabama / 5’11 – 188

Grade: 84

Summary: Junior entry. Two year starter from Montgomery, Alabama. Former five star recruit. The speedy deep threat on a team full of fast deep threats stood out over his final two years as he displayed a level of burst and acceleration that the opposition could not handle. When he gets a clean release, there aren’t many who can even think about staying close to him on the vertical routes. There is some lack of variety to his game but don’t make the mistake of labeling him a deep-threat only kind of player. He is a competitor who will work hard at his craft. If and when he develops his underneath route running and ball skills, Ruggs could be an incredibly dangerous weapon in any NFL offense.

*I want to say this about Ruggs. He was the only one I considered putting on the same level as Lamb grade wise. The only reason why he is down here is something most aren’t talking about but I can almost guarantee some teams are worried about it. He has had multiple soft tissue injuries over his career. Calf and hip mainly. He also got nicked up with separate hand, rib, and concussion issues. While he didn’t miss a lot of action, I get worried about this track-type body types who run at his elite-level rate. However his speed is elite and rare, and he isn’t a soft guy at all. He plays hard.

Jerry Jeudy / Alabama / 6’1 – 193

Grade: 84

Summary: Junior entry. Two year starter from Deerfield Beach, Florida. A former five star recruit. Winner of the 2018 Biletnikoff Award and two time 1st Team All SEC and All American. Jeudy already has many of the refined skill sets of a pro receiver. He runs sharp, precise routes with cat-like quickness and agility. When it comes to short spaces, he can be a blur to defenders trying to jab him and/or stick to his hip pocket. He has produced at a high level against the toughest competition in college football despite some long speed and size concerns. Jeudy is a football player, not a workout-winner. He will simply get open, make things happen after the catch, and be a team player. Everyone can work with a kid like this and even though his overall ceiling may no be through the roof, he is as safe a pick as any in this class.

*Jeudy was widely considered the top WR in the class at the start of the year. I never put him in that elite tier or anywhere close to it, but there is no denying how ready he is for NFL offense right now. When it comes to playing receiver at a high level, you need to be really good at getting open, catching the ball, and making things happen after the catch. If you miss out on one of them, make sure you are elite at the other two. Jeudy is an elite route runner and he has elite stop and go ability with the ball. The one red flag I’ve noticed are the hands downfield. He body catches a bit too much for me to consider him elite and he missed a few deep balls in 2019. No, his hands are not a major issue but I can’t say they are on par with his other traits. Still a starter week 1 and a very good compliment to a passing game, just not sure he can be a team’s top guy week to week.

Tee Higgins / Clemson / 6’4 – 216

Grade: 83

Summary: Junior entry. Two-year starter from Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Two time All –ACC, including a 1st Team honor in 2019. Higgins was a top shelf high school recruit who left the school tied with former Tigers’ DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins as the all time leader in touchdown receptions (27). He is the only player in program history to record 10+ touchdown catches in consecutive years. Higgins lacks some of the burst and quickness that a receiver needs to get open along all levels of the route tree, but the elite ball skills and ability to snag the ball from any and every angle with a sense of ease will make up a dangerous threat in the league. He plays fast enough and there are other traits in his game that make him a future number one receiver for a team that likes to throw the ball downfield.

*I’ve been on Higgins all year. Plain and simple I love how this kid attacks the ball with aggression but at the same time makes it look smooth and easy. He is such a natural receiver who will always have the advantage in one on one situations. There is also some sneaky-good route running traits he has when it comes to planting his foot and getting in/out of breaks. The Giants may have a shot at him in round 2 and while plenty of discussion can rightfully be placed elsewhere on the roster, this team needs to score points. If they want a receiver to offset what they have in the current WR group, Higgins would be a nice get.

Justin Jefferson / LSU / 6’1 – 202

Grade: 83

Summary: Junior entry from St. Rose, Louisiana. A two year starter who earned 2nd Team All SEC honors in 2019. The number one pass catcher for LSU each of the past two years who’s 18 touchdowns in 2019 were second in the nation only to teammate Ja’Marr Chase. Jefferson played primarily out of the slot in 2019 and because of his crisp route running and smooth ball skills, it will likely be his ideal spot in the NFL. He has great twitch and transition for a player with his length and he will create unique opportunities in that role at the next level. While his long speed and playing strength can be questioned, he proved his ability to impact a game but short and deep and will be a NFL-ready receiver right away.

*Jefferson was one of the surprises of the combine for me. I thought he would run in the 4.55+ area but he ended with a 4.42. He is such a smooth and easy athlete who he actually appears to be playing slower than he is. That is the kind of thing that doesn’t happen often. Jefferson will be pro ready right away and while I think he best projects to the slot, he could play outside as well. He tracks the deep ball as well as anyone. Also a top-tier kid who everyone knows will come in and work his butt off.

Chase Claypool / Notre Dame / 6’4 – 238

Grade: 82

Summary: Senior entry from Abbotsford, British Columbia. Three year starter. From little known high school recruit in Canada, to Notre Dame’s leader in special team tackles in 2016, all the way to Notre Dame’s leading receiver in 2019, Claypool has shown the kind of progression and hard work that will impress every coach in the league. Combine that with a set of tools that no other receiver in the class can match, and a credible argument can be made for him being one of the top players in the draft at receiver. Claypool may be projected to a hybrid receiver/tight end role in the NFL but no matter what, he has the potential to be a dominant force. The ball skills and physical brand will make him a weapon who can be used on both offense and special teams right away and he has number one pass catcher potential.

*I have had Claypool in the first round discussion since mid-October, way before he went to the combine and tore it up. The way he moves plus his size had me thinking Evan Engram back during the season. Now there is talk some teams view him as a tight end, which I don’t entirely agree with but it just strengthens the Engram comparison. Claypool moves like a guy who weights 215 and I’m not only talking about long speed. He gets in and out of breaks really well, he adjusts to the ball really well, and he is a true competitor. I would take this kind of gamble any day.

Denzel Mims / Baylor / 6’3 – 207

Grade: 81

Summary: Senior entry from Daingerfield, Texas. Three year starter who earned All Big 12 honors in both 2017 and 2019. The former high school basketball and track star had a bit of a back and forth career at Baylor because of the quality around him, but his 2019 cemented him as one of the top receivers in the class. Mims has a classic wide receiver build with wiry strong length and a defender’s mentality. He is incredibly physical and tough but also shows a blend of finesse and pure speed that can make him a threat within all areas of the route tree. There are some elements to his game that need to be fixed, most notably his release and route running, but the tools are there. His issues are fixable and if he fine tunes the skill set, he can be a number one receiver in the league.

*You want a receiver who is going to actually make a difference as a blocker? Here you go. Mims is physical and strong with an aggressive, borderline reckless approach on the field. He really evolved as a pass catcher in 2019 and the tools are near top shelf. He is long and fast with good ball tracking and he really competes for the ball and after the catch. He almost seems like the perfect prospect who should be graded higher, but he still has some rawness to his game. He didn’t run a lot of routes and he can still get sloppy as a route runner. I think he ends up being a really solid player but may just need extra time compared to others up here.

Brandon Aiyuk / Arizona State / 6’0 – 205

Grade: 81

Summary: Senior entry. Two year starter from Reno, Nevada. Spent two seasons at Sierra Junior College. After being the number two guy behind N’Keal Harry in 2018, Aiyuk took over as a senior, finishing second in the conference in receiving. The 1st Team All Pac 12 standout brings a rare level of hand size and arm length, making him play bigger than the listed size. Aiyuk’s greatest trait, however, is the ability to burst and get himself open via movement. He has enough speed to make a corner bail on his technique and enough quickness to plant his foot and dart away from them underneath. In the right scheme and role, he is a year-one contributor. He still needs to clean up some release issues and continue to learn the game at a higher level, but he can be a dynamic weapon at the next level.

*Aiyuk just recently underwent a core muscle surgery and while it doesn’t appear that serious, I wonder if these medical red flags will bump him down because of the situation we are under. He is a legit first round talent who still has a way to go on the progression scale. If he reaches his upside, he has some Odell Beckham in his arsenal. Like Mims, he is a bit raw still and there are credible questions. Some have him in their top 20 overall though.

Van Jefferson / Florida / 6’2 – 200

Grade: 80

Summary: Fifth year senior entry from Brentwood, Tennessee. Began his career at Ole Miss where he started and finished second on the team in catches among a group of pass catchers that included Evan Engram, AJ Brown, and DK Metcalf. Jefferson transferred to Florida after graduating in just three years, giving him two more seasons of eligibility. He started both years and led the Gators in receiving both times. Jefferson’s father is a former NFL wide receiver and also the current Jets receiver coach. It is obvious he is coming into the league with a deep understanding of the game on multiple levels. He runs impeccable routes, catches everything he gets his hands on, and will make things happen with the ball in his hands. He may not have the top tier physical traits when it comes to size and speed, but he is almost a sure-bet to be a productive player at the next level. The only question is overall upside.

*This kid is being overlooked by the public, but I am confident he is going to be a 2nd or early 3rd rounder. I think he lacks some of the elite tools and highlights that many are looking for, but this kid has gotten the job done multiple times across multiple offenses. He stood out on teams with other pro-receivers. His father is a wide receiver coach and you can tell he knows what he is doing when running routes and attacking the ball. His learning curve will not be as steep as some others which again, I think will be valued more this year than others.

Michael Pittman Jr./ USC / 6’4 – 223

Grade: 80

Summary: Senior entry. Three year starter from Woodland Hills, California. Son of former NFL running back Michael Pittman. Pittman made the 1st Team All Pac 12 as a special teams player in 2017 and Honorable Mention as a receiver in 2018 and 1st Team in 2019. He has been a versatile, multi faceted contributor since the start of his career. That all ties together how much this kid knows the game and can adjust to whatever role he is thrown into. For a receiver who doesn’t possess top tier athletic traits, Pittman can still get the job done because of superior route running, ball skills, and toughness. While he won’t be a number one threat, he is the kind of player who will be in the league a long time and will remain consistent and steady.

*Another kid with NFL lineage here and it shows when I watched his tape. Pittman knows exactly what to do when the ball is in the air when it comes to body positioning and timing. He can high point the ball exceptionally well and he rarely lets one hit the turf if it is within his reach. He doesn’t have the juice to be a big time threat athletically, but he is going to be dependable for a long time. I bet he has a 10+ year career and scores a lot of touchdowns.

Bryan Edwards / South Carolina / 6’3 – 212

Grade: 80

Summary: Senior entry from Conway, South Carolina. Four-year starter who re-wrote the school record book. Caught a pass in all 48 games he played in. A two time winner of the school’s Steve Spurrier Award, given to the teams top offensive player. A permanent team captain. Edwards is the kind of player every coach wants to welcome in with open arms based on his intangibles alone. He is a complete, balanced player who brings toughness, competitiveness, and production to the table. Athletically he won’t scare anyone, but he gets the most out of himself and will be a guy who sticks around in the league for a long time.

*There isn’t enough talk about Edwards but I can understand why, there are simply so many good receivers in this class. Edwards may be this year’s version of Darius Slayton, a guy I have graded in the second round who could be available early day three. His speed is sneaky, he runs good routes, and he will catch everything within his radius. Edwards has good size, something NYG needs at the position. I can see these two pairing up.

KJ Hamler / Penn State / 5’9 – 178

Grade: 79

Summary: Third year sophomore entry from Pontiac, Michigan. A two year starter who exploded onto the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2018, a year that saw him break Saquon Barkley’s school all purpose yards record for freshmen while ending up Honorable Mention All Big 10 as a receiver and kick returner respectively. He was also a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the nation’s most versatile player. Hamler didn’t quite produce the same way in 2019 but there is no denying how electric he is with the ball in his hands. The 2nd Team All Big 10 receiver can line up in the slot and outside because of his ability to get vertical on one play and open underneath the next. He is as agile and quick as he is fast. The lack of size will hurt him and there needs to be an improvement as a pass catcher, but Hamler’s is the kind of player who a defense will need to adjust to. He is a playmaker who can make things happen at any given moment in a variety of ways.

*High risk, high reward player who won’t be a fit for every team. Some offenses don’t want anything to do with someone who stands just under 5’9 and weights under 180 pounds. He is electric, though. For an offense with a creative mind running the show, packages and plays can be created for what this kid can do on the field. He also showed some impressive route running which doesn’t get enough attention from the public, he can really get himself open.

Jalen Reagor / TCU / 5’11 / 206

Grade: 79

Summary: Junior entry from Waxahachie, Texas. Two year starter but was a key contributor all three seasons. Named 2017 Big 12 Co-Offensive Freshman of the Year and earned 2nd Team All Big 12 honors in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Son of former NFL defensive tackle Monte Reagor. Jalen is a gadget player at this point who can line up all over the field including the backfield. He is the kind of player who no opposing defensive coach wants to see with the ball in his hands because of his legit ability to score every time he touches it. Reagor is coming into the league with a raw feel, however. He is sloppy as a route runner who doesn’t maximize his physical gifts. He doesn’t catch the ball consistently. And his effort can be questioned on some plays where is isn’t directly involved. His upside is exciting and he will be an occasional playmaker at the very least, but he has a lot of work to do.

*Reagor is a tough guy to scout for a few reasons. TCU put him all over the offense and they were really inconsistent week to week when it came to getting him the ball, especially in 2019. Another thing, he suffered from really poor QB play as a junior. Third, Reagor lacks staying power. What I mean by that is he looks to be an all or nothing type asset. There are some weeks where he looks like what Percy Harvin was supposed to be, other weeks where he looks like what Percy Harvin actually was. His hands are shaky at best, his routes don’t match his movement skills, and he doesn’t play big. He has first round burst and big play potential, but there is so much more to it than that.

Laviska Shenault / Colorado / 6’1 – 227

Grade: 78

Summary: Junior entry from DeSoto, Texas. Two-year starter who was 1st Team All Pac 12 in 2018, 2nd Team in 2019. The do-it-all weapon for Colorado lined up all over the offense and produced from multiple spots. At his size, he can certainly pose as a backfield threat in certain packages. Getting him the ball via the handoff and/or screen game will put pressure on the defense because of his ability to break tackles and gain yards after contact. As an outside receiver, Shenault will have a hard time getting open. He is very raw as a route runner and his speed won’t put anyone on their heels. He is a physical gimmick player with some additional upside if he can refine his skill set quite a bit.

*Shenault underwent core muscle surgery and was a little banged up throughout the 2019 season. That factored into his grade a bit, but nothing drastic. I like him as an oversized gimmick player who looks comfortable and natural in multiple roles. I think there are some effort issues though and this is kid who has a lot of work to do from a skill set perspective.

James Proche / SMU / 5’11 – 201

Grade: 77

Summary: Fifth year senior from Dallas, Texas. Four year starter who re-wrote the program’s all time receiver record book, leaving atop the career catches, yards, and touchdowns lists respectively. Two time All AAC honoree. Proche is the gamer of all gamers who will always find a way to make an impact. He lined up both outside and in the slot in addition to being the team’s primary punt returner. No receiver in the country caught as many balls as Proche over the past two years. His question will be long speed and that may determine if he will be full time slot or not at the next level. If so, he will need to clean up the consistency of his route running but he shows the tools to do so. According to SMU coaches, he has the best pair of hands they have ever been around and that’s the way it shows on tape. Proche won countless contested situations despite lacking a size advantage. The skill set is dangerous and if he finds the right situation in the NFL, he will be among league leaders in catches.

*When I made my master list last June/July/August, I tried to watch a little bit of tape on each prospect (over 1,000 players) even if it was just a few minutes. I like to get a very-initial view on guys. When I watched Proche, I immediately said this kid catches the ball different than everyone else. Fast forward to now, I’ve read the SMU coaches say he has the best hands they’ve ever seen and Daniel Jeremiah recently stated he has the best ball skills in the draft. Proche didn’t run well and he isn’t big, so there is a chance he falls into late day three. If I need a slot, I am all over him though. Maybe not a fit for NYG but if he gets to the right situation, he is the guy who catches 100 balls per year.

Donovan People-Jones / Michigan / 6’2 – 212

Grade: 77

Summary: Junior entry from Detroit, Michigan. Three-year starter who earned 3rd Team All Big 10 honors in 2018 as both a receiver and punt returner. The former 5-star recruit who was also an accomplished high school sprinter with a near-4.0 grade point average never quite lived up to the hype after a promising Freshman All American season in 2017. The inconsistent quarterback play combined with a lingering lower body injury that hampered him in the first half of 2019 left a lot of unknowns for him. However his athletic ability combined with top shelf length and hand size in addition to a woefully impressive combine leaves him on the positive side of that wonder. This is a receiver with number one receiver potential who needs to clean up some of his route running, but already has other traits that will help a team right away.

*One of the most overlooked talents in the draft. People-Jones has the goods but he struggled to fully put it together at Michigan. There was a lot of poor and inconsistent QB play that hurt him specifically. This is a really smart kid with plus juice and explosion. He’s made some catches in traffic that were really high-difficulty but he made them look simple and easy. He already shows some plus route running and quick decision making when reacting to the defense. Most years he is a top 10 talent at the position.

Lynn Bowden / Kentucky / 5’11 – 204

Grade: 77

Summary: Junior entry from Youngstown, Ohio. Two year starter who stole the show as an all purpose performer in 2019, winning the Paul Hornung Award and earning 1st Team All American honors. The two time 1st Team All SEC honoree made the move to quarterback for the final 8 games of 2019 which led to him leading the Wildcats in both rushing and receiving. The versatility grade Bowden brings to the table will give the more creative offensive play-callers wide eyes. This kid is a gamer who knows the game exceptionally well and has the feel and movement ability to support it. He projects as a slot receiver who will need to clean up his route running but in the mean time, he can be a specific package player who will put a defense on their heels when he steps on the field.

*In this copycat league, you may see some teams view Bowden as the next Taysom Hill. A wide receiver who can actually line up at quarterback and pose as a threat in multiple ways. If you are grading him strictly as a receiver, he may be a tad lower but not much. He is really smooth and easy with the ball in his hands but he plays to a 4.45 speed. He made a lot of SEC defenders look silly. If you can create a specific role for him, he can make things happen. Not sure if NYG has it in the cards to get creative like that, but if they want to think outside the box I bet he is there in round 4.

Antonio Gandy-Golden / Liberty / 6’4 – 223

Grade: 76

Summary: Senior entry from Dallas, Georgia. Three year starter who was 1st Team All Big South in 2017 before Liberty bumped up to FBS, going independent. The team’s leading receiver three straight seasons has a lot of dominant tape to look back on over his career. He has the size, strength, and leaping ability to take over a 50/50 situation and come down with the ball, making him a credible red zone threat right away. He has some sloppiness and lethargic movement as a route runner, but the steady improvement he showed over the last four seasons should give reason for optimism in regard to overcoming some athletic shortcomings.

*Maybe the most physical receiver in the group, Gandy-Golden will be a credible red zone threat right away. He has plus body control and coordination to help maximize his tools. He won’t be an every down threat when it comes to deep speed or underneath separation, but his size and competitiveness will overshadow some movement shortcomings. A good fit for what NYG needs but I could see him falling a bit because of a lack of speed.

Kalija Lipscomb / Vanderbilt / 6’0 – 207

Grade: 75

Summary: Senior entry from New Orleans, Louisiana. Two year starter who was the team’s leading receiver in 2019 and 2018 respectively. If it weren’t for such poor quarterback play, Lipscomb’s production could have been much more attractive. He did the most he could from a bad offensive situation and could a top value for an offense looking for a slot option. He moves exceptionally fast off the line and will get open underneath consistently. He also shows toughness and grit in traffic with elusiveness after the catch. A lack of long speed will limit his impact on the outside, but if he can stay in a traditional slot role, he can be effective early on.

*I like how competitive Lipscomb plays week in, week out. A really feisty player who gets the most out of himself and rarely lets one hit the turf. His tools are average to below average, but he had a petty productive career in the SEC despite playing with poor QBs. He caught my eye at the Senior Bowl as a slot prospect but he may not be ideal for an outside role.

Devin Duveray / Texas / 5’11 – 200

Grade: 75

Summary: Senior entry from Sachse, Texas. Two-year starter who was involved in the offense all four seasons. Has some kick return experience. Finished number one in the nation among FBS receivers in catches with 103 (regular season) en route to a 1st Team All Big 12 honor. Duvernay was state champion sprinter in high school who broke out as a senior. His ability to take the top off a defense while also tracking the ball well and finishing plays with the ball is an attractive asset that every offense is looking for. What is unique about him is the running back build and mentality. He can make things happen after the catch with a blend of toughness and speed that a creative offensive mind can sometimes only dream about. His feel for the game as a route runner and somewhat below average agility may limit his impact underneath and intermediate, but there are traits here that can certainly make an impact.

*In this overly crowded receiver class, it is very possible some teams have Duvernay in the top 15. He has top shelf speed, he had a really productive year, and he is effective after the catch. Someone is going to take a chance on him day 2 I think. I just don’t love the tightness he shows as a route runner and he doesn’t get to a lot of balls away from his body, which is already playing with a small radius. He is a big play threat though, no denying it.

KJ Hill / Ohio State / 6’0 – 196

Grade: 75

Summary: Fifth year senior. Technically just a one year starter but has been heavily involved in the Buckeyes passing attack all four seasons. Honorable Mention All Big 10 in both 2019 and 2018. Set the all time receptions record at Ohio State toward the tail end of his career. Hill was also a punt returner in his time in Columbus. He projects as a slot receiver at the next level because of his sharp route running ability, quickness out of his breaks, and lack of true size and speed that would be reserved for the outside. Hill’s production may have been somewhat of a result of right place, right time type factors, but he still deserves a shot at taking on a slot role in the NFL. He will need to get more physical in a crowd and increase his production after the catch if he is going to stick.

*Hill projects to the slot at the next level. He plays smaller than he is listed. With that said, to set the all time catch record at a program like Ohio State is noteworthy. Combine that with how coordinated he looks when it comes to route running and ball skills and he looks like a safe day three pick who you know will give you something but lacks the big time upside.

Isaiah Hodgins / Oregon State / 6’4 – 210

Grade: 74

Summary: Junior entry from Oakley, California. A three year starter who earned Honorable Mention All Pac 12 honors in 2018, 2nd Team in 2019. The son of former Rams Super Bowl winning fullback James Hodgins. Isaiah was Oregon State’s number one receiver two straight seasons. He doesn’t jump off the screen as an athlete, but his superb and advanced route running, plus-ball skills, and tough mentality make him an ideal fit for the possession receiver spot. He is a sure thing to bring the ball in if he can get his hands on it. Separation against tight man coverage will be tough, but there will be a spot for him somewhere. Players with this kind of production, size, and NFL lineage are safe bets.

*The question here will be speed and burst. He isn’t a guy who will get open easily but if a scheme that creates separation for receivers can get their hands on him, he has plus-talent pretty much everywhere else. He can make the difficult catches look easy and he does the little things right. Really good size too, someone I bet NYG is looking at day 3.

Isaiah Coulter / Rhode Island / 6’2 – 198

Grade: 74

Summary: Junior entry from Brandywine, Rhode Island. A two-year starter who earned 2nd Team All Colonial Athletic Association honors in 2019. The cousin to fellow receiver prospect Aaron Parker, also from Rhode Island. Coulter was a surprise early entry who could have been a day two prospect next year. Currently, he displays a high ceiling that stems from his plus-straight line athleticism and potential as a route runner. He has really good footwork and hands, but struggles to play strong and lacks explosive traits downfield. The potential is there, he is simply rough around the edges and needs time. He could be an eventual number three or four.

*There is quietly a good amount of interest on this kid around the league. Teams see a lot of untapped upside and while I still think the early declaration was a quick trigger by him, I think someone is going to take a chance on him earlier than we think. He made a lot of flash plays, plays that a lot of receivers down in this area can’t make. You want a 2-3 year project with huge upside, here he is.

Quintez Cephus / Wisconsin / 6’1 – 202

Grade: 73

Summary: Fourth year junior entry from Macon, Georgia. Three-year starter. Honorable Mention all Big 10 in 2019 after missing all of 2018 while he was undergoing a rape trial. He was found not guilty and soon after re-admitted to the program. Cephus, a top end high school basketball player who also had several Division I offers, broke out in his true-senior season while leading the Badgers in catches, yards, and touchdowns. In a predominantly rushing offense, it Cephus stood out and flashed top-end ability on the outside. Wisconsin isn’t exactly known for producing NFL talent at receiver, but this kid moves different and has a lot of tools to work with. If the off-field screening passes tests, he is just as talented as many others at the position in this class with attainable upside.

*Good story here if you have the time to read up on it. Cephus, on the field, showed big play ability in 2019 and one can rightfully wonder what he could have been in a more passing-focused scheme. He had a poor workout at the combine though and it is going to further push him down. I’m not sure the off field story is going to impact his grade with teams but the more “red notes” someone has, the less likely teams will gamble especially in this kind of WR class. Cephus brings a high ceiling to the table and while I do think he plays faster than his listed 4.73 forty, questions can be asked regarding his potential to be a downfield threat.

JaMarcus Bradley / Louisiana-Lafaytte / 6’0 – 198

Grade: 72

Summary: Fifth year senior entry from Ackerman, Mississippi. Three-year starter who was named 2nd Team All Sun Belt in both 2019 and 2018, Honorable Mention in 2017. Left the program as the 4th all time leading receiver in school history and 2nd all time in receiving touchdowns. Bradley isn’t going to jump off the sheet when it comes tools and physical upside. He is pedestrian across the board. However where he does stand out is the ability to catch the ball and run routes underneath. The former high school quarterback who was a record setter as a runner and passer has a knack for finding creases and coming away from traffic with the ball. His huge hands and long arms are assets that can at least somewhat make up for his lack of long speed and playing strength. He has a good chance at being one of the best values of draft weekend.

*I left Shrine week with one kid in mind when it came to who stood out the most and who improved their stock via consistency. It was Bradley. He wasn’t invited to the combine, which I wasn’t happy about, as it makes it less and less likely he will be drafted with that being the case. I am keeping my grade on him here, however. Bradley has some of the best hands I’ve ever seen and he is a pro-caliber route runner. He doesn’t have ideal size and speed, but he can make up for it. I don’t see a day three pick who will end up being a number one receiver, but I do see a guy who is going to contribute if he gets his shot.

Quartney Davis / Texas A&M: 72 Quez Watkins / Southern Mississippi: 72 Tyler Johnson / Minnesota: 72 Collin Johnson / Texas: 71 John Hightower / Boise State: 71 Juwan Johnson / Oregon: 71 Aaron Fuller / Washington: 71 Mason Kinsey / Berry: 71 Joe Reed / Virginia: 71 Jauan Jennings / Tennessee: 70 Maurice Ffrench / Pittsburgh: 70 Kendrick Rogers / Texas A&M: 70 Freddie Swain / Florida: 69 Omar Bayless / Arkansas State: 69 Austin Mack / Ohio State: 69 Gabriel Davis / Central Florida: 69 Juwan Green / Albany: 69 Darnell Mooney / Tulane: 68 Nick Westbrook / Indiana: 68 Isaiah Wright / Temple: 68

NYG APPROACH

The three-year average for amount of wide receivers drafted is 31. I have 50 draftable grades in this group alone. I think the growing trend among scouting circles I’m in is that the wide receiver classes are going to continue to strengthen year by year. In the WR preview at this time last year, I said the 2019 class was the deepest I have scouted. This group is better. And as of right now, early indications are the 2021 group is going to be just as strong if not even better. I talk about this because I think NYG can and should take one of these guys, but they shouldn’t be rushed into anything. I think the odds are in their favor that a really good value will be there in round 5.

Do I think a good value will be there at the top of round 2? Sure. But if you want to gamble on the economics game (supply/demand), I think your better value will be present day three (similar to what NYG got in Slayton in 2019) while filling in the other empty boxes on the NYG roster earlier on. The Giants passing game has room for improvement and I think they need a bigger, more physical threat for red zone situations specifically. They have guys who can make things happen after the catch, they have a speed threat, but they don’t have the big guy. Now with that said, I don’t want a sizeable receiver who can’t move. He needs to have good hands and I still think this team needs more true speed and you want the new kid to be competitive. So if you’re looking early, I see Denzel Mims, Tee Higgins, and Chase Claypool being realistic options. If you’re looking middle rounds, someone like Bryan Edwards, Donovan People-Jones, Isaiah Coulter could be the guy. If you want to wait for the late rounds, I’m sure a few surprises will fall but you may get a John Hightower, Kendrick Rogers, or Quartney Davis back there.