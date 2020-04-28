Giants Claim Montre Hartage Off of Waivers, Place Tender on Markus Golden

GIANTS CLAIM MONTRE HARTAGE OFF OF WAIVERS…

The New York Giants have claimed safety Montre Hartage off of waivers from the Miami Dolphins. Hartage played under new Giants Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham in Miami last season.

The 22-year old, 6’0”, 190-pound Hartage originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. Hartage played in four games with no starts, accruing eight tackles and one pass defense. He spent most of the season on Miami’s Practice Squad.

GIANTS PLACE “MAY 5” TENDER ON MARKUS GOLDEN…

The New York Giants have placed a seldom-used “May 5” tender on unrestricted free agent linebacker Markus Golden. If Golden does not sign the tender, he retains the ability to sign with another club only until July 22. After that date, he can only re-sign with the Giants (until the 10th weekend of the 2020 season). The tender is 110 percent of his 2019 salary, which was $975,000.

The Giants signed Golden as an unrestricted free agent from the Arizona Cardinals in March 2019. Golden had a strong debut season with the Giants in 2019, starting all 16 games, playing 83 percent of all defensive snaps, accruing a career-high 72 tackles, and team-high 10 sacks.

The 6’3”, 260-pound Golden was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. Golden’s break-out season was in 2016 at linebacker when he accrued 51 tackles and 12.5 sacks. He missed 12 games in 2017 with an ACL injury. While he returned in 2018, he missed five games and saw his production slip to 30 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

HARLAND SVARE PASSES AWAY…

Former New York Giants linebacker Harland Svare, who played for the franchise from 1955 to 1960, passed away on April 4th at the age of 89. Svare also served as defensive coordinator of the team from 1960-1961 and again in 1967-1968.