Leonard Williams Activated from Injury List; Roster Moves

NEW YORK GIANTS AUGUST 14, 2020 INJURY REPORT…

Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was excused from practice for personal reasons. Every other player on the roster practiced today.

NEW YORK GIANTS AUGUST 14, 2020 TRAINING CAMP REPORTS…

LEONARD WILLIAMS ACTIVATED FROM NON-FOOTBALL INJURY LIST…

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams passed his physical and has been activated from the Non-Football Injury List. Williams was placed on the list at the start of training camp with a hamstring injury on August 2nd.

The Giants acquired Williams by trade from the New York Jets in late October 2019. He played in eight games for the Giants with five starts, finishing with 26 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 2 pass defenses, and 1 forced fumble.

The 6’5”, 302-pound Williams was the sixth player taken overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jets. In four and a half seasons with the Jets, Williams started 70 games, accruing 240 tackles, 17 sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles. His best season was 2016, when he was credited with 68 tackles and seven sacks.

GIANTS CLAIM WIDE RECEIVER…

On Thursday, the New York Giants claimed wide receiver C.J. Board off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 26-year old, 6’1”, 181-pound Board was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Baltimore Ravens after the 2017 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Ravens (2017), Tennessee Titans (2017), Cleveland Browns (2017-2018), and Jaguars (2018-2019). However, his only regular-season experience came in 2019 when his played in four games for the Jaguars and finished the year with just two catches for 31 yards.

GIANTS SIGN ROOKIE CORNERBACK…

Although not official, according to media reports, the New York Giants signed cornerback Prince Smith. The 5’10”, 191-pound Smith was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Eagles cut him on August 7th.