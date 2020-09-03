Giants Hold Final Scrimmage; Team Trades for Cornerback

NEW YORK GIANTS HOLD FINAL INTRA-SQUAD SCRIMMAGE…

The New York Giants held their second and final intra-squad scrimmage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Thursday afternoon. Some notes from the scrimmage:

In 7-on-7 drills, QB Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass to WR Alex Bachman .

threw a touchdown pass to WR . In full-team drills, RB Saquon Barkley picked up good yardage behind a block from LG Will Hernandez . Jones then completed a pass to WR Sterling Shepard . Barkley slipped a tackle by LB Devante Downs for another good gain. Good pass protection by LT Andrew Thomas against OLB Markus Golden as Jones threw to TE Evan Engram inside the 5-yard line. Good pressure from OLB Lorenzo Carter and DL Dexter Lawrence . Giants settle for 25-yard field goal as Jones goes 3-of-3 in passing on drive.

“sacked” Jones. Holmes breaks up a endzone pass intended for Slayton. PK kicks 44-yard field goal. On next possession, starting from 29-yard line, Jones throws short pass to Engram. RB Dion Lewis runs for 3 yards. Jones then finds Engram for 1st down on 3rd-and-3. Barkley then runs for 15-yard touchdown on 1st-and-10, following Hernandez and TE Levine Toilolo .

McCoy throws a perfect deep pass to WR Corey Coleman over CB Dravon Askew-Henry . LB T.J. Brunson made a nice play in coverage. McCoy throws a touchdown to WR C.J. Board despite being interfered with by CB Brandon Williams .

INJURY REPORT…

Not playing in the scrimmage were safety Xavier McKinney (left foot fracture), linebacker David Mayo (torn meniscus in left knee), right guard Kevin Zeitler (load management?), linebacker Blake Martinez (unknown), linebacker Tae Crowder (unknown), wide receiver Golden Tate (hamstring?), wide receiver David Sills (unknown), and safety Montre Hartage (unknown).

GIANTS TRADE FOR CORNERBACK…

The Giants have traded away their 7th-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos for cornerback Isaac Yiadom. The 24-year old, 6’1”, 190-pound Yiadom was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Broncos. In two years with Denver, Yiadom played in 29-regular season games with nine starts, accruing 61 tackles, seven pass defenses, and one interception.

GIANTS PRESIDENT/CEO JOHN MARA…

The transcript of John Mara’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s post-scrimmage press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players after Thursday’s scrimmage are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants are off on Friday and Saturday. Teams must reduce their rosters to 53 by 4:00PM on Saturday. Teams may establish a practice squad of 16 players on Sunday.