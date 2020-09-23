BBI ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN…

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN DEVONTA FREEMAN, PLACE STERLING SHEPARD ON IR…

The New York Giants have signed free agent running back Devonta Freeman. The 28-year old, 5’8”, 206-pound Freeman was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. In six years with the Falcons, Freeman played in 77 regular-season games with 59 starts, rushing 951 times for 3,972 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and 32 touchdowns. He also caught 257 passes for 2,015 yards and 11 touchdowns. Freeman missed most of the 2018 season with knee and groin injuries. His productivity fell to 656 yards on 184 carries (3.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in 2019. The Falcons cut Freeman in March 2020.

“He had a good workout for us yesterday,” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “We watched his tape from the past few years. Obviously, we have familiarity, (Defensive Backs Coach) Jerome Henderson was in Atlanta with him. He really spoke highly of the character he brings to the team, the kind of teammate he is in the locker room. I think he’s got some juice left in the tank. We’ll give him the opportunity to prove that.”

“At this point, we have to get him on the field and see where he’s at. We had a brief workout with him yesterday. Obviously, there is a difference in working out shaping and playing shape. We’ll have to see where he is physically and then we have to see mentally how he is with all the things we’re putting in this week. We just want to make sure we put him in a position where he can be successful. We don’t want to throw him out there and have him not be prepared because of lack of time. We’re going to do everything we can to help catch him up.”

The Giants have also placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard on Injured Reserve with a turf toe injury. He is eligible to be reinstated to the roster after missing three games. Shepard was selected in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Giants. Shepard started all 16 regular-season games as a rookie, catching 65 passes and scoring eight touchdowns, but missed five games in 2017 with various ailments. In 2018, Shepard caught 66 passes for 872 yards and four touchdowns. In his fourth year in the League in 2019, Shepard had his worst season, playing in 10 games and finishing with team-leading 57 catches for 576 yards (10.1 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. He missed six games due to two career-threatening concussions.

Lastly, the Giants signed center Javon Patterson to the Practice Squad. The 23-year old, 6’3”, 307-pound Patterson was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He missed his rookie season with an ACL injury. The Colts waived him on September 5th.

SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

S Adrian Colbert (quad) was limited in practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Carter Coughlin (hamstring) fully practiced.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

Coach Judge also broke down game film for fans. See video on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on Giants.com/YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice on Thursday afternoon (12:30-2:30PM). Head Coach Joe Judge, the team’s coordinators, and select players will also address the media.