Patrick Graham, Jason Garrett, Thomas McGaughey Address Media

SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

S Adrian Colbert (quad) was limited in practice on Thursday. Linebacker Carter Coughlin (hamstring) fully practiced.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVE…

The New York Giants have terminated the Practice Squad contract of linebacker Jermaine Grace, who the team just signed on Tuesday. The 6’1”, 223-pound Grace was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Atlanta Falcons after the 2017 NFL Draft. The much traveled Grace has spent time with the Falcons (2017, 2018-2019), Indianapolis Colts (2017), Cleveland Browns (2018, 2019-2020), and Seattle Seahawks (2018, 2019). Grace has played in 24 regular-season games with no starts, accruing eight tackles.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice on Friday (11:30AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.