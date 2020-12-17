JAMES BRADBERRY AND JASON GARRETT WILL MISS SUNDAY’S GAME DUE TO COVID-19…

New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry and Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett will miss Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to COVID-19. Bradberry has been officially placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

According to the Giants’ press release, “Bradberry was placed on the list because he was deemed to be a high risk close contact of an individual who has tested positive. The contact did not occur at the Giants facility and the individual is not a member of the organization.”

Garrett actually tested positive for COVID-19. Garrett will continue to work remotely and Tight Ends Coach Freddie Kitchens will serve as the team’s offensive play caller on Sunday.

The Giants coaches and players did not meet on Monday or Tuesday. Due to NFL COVID-19 protocols, the team also did not practice on Thursday.

“Instead of practicing this afternoon, what we’ll do is we’ll bring the players back into a Zoom meeting from 3 to 5:30,” said Head Coach Joe Judge, “and we’ll go ahead and get a jump-start on tomorrow’s install, along with some extra tape on the Browns. We’re going to use this as a good mental day and prepare, make sure we get some good organizational work between units with communication. We’ll take advantage of everything afforded to us, and we’ll get back on the field tomorrow.”

On a related note, running back Devonta Freeman, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month while on Injured Reserve, has been taken off of the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Freeman remains on IR with ankle and hamstring injures.

DECEMBER 17, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

While the team did not practice on Thursday due to COVID-19 protocols, it did issue the following injury report:

CB Darnay Holmes (knee) would not have practiced. QB Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle), TE Kaden Smith (knee), and OG Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) would have been limited in practice.

“(Jones) actually was allowed to come in the building today,” said Judge. “We had some treatment available for some guys that are either on IR or guys that needed treatment. They were the only players in the building today. But in terms of Daniel, the evaluation has obviously been put off a day as far as him moving around. Look, I was encouraged with how he moved around yesterday at practice, how he threw the ball, how he was in the pocket. That was very encouraging. That being said, we’ll have to see him at really a faster tempo. Tomorrow will be really the day we’ll evaluate that out there. I’d say obviously with two injuries, it’s a little bit different situation than it was just last week. But he’s making progress, he’s doing everything the trainers ask him to and he’s working hard. We just need to make sure we do a good job of really watching him tomorrow at practice and make the best decision.”

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice on Friday. Head Coach Joe Judge, the team’s coordinators, and select players will also address the media.