Wednesday New York Giants Injury Report and Press Conferences

DECEMBER 30, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

FB Eli Penny (illness) and WR Golden Tate (calf) did not practice on Wednesday.

WR Sterling Shepard (ribs), TE Evan Engram (calf), and S Jabrill Peppers (ankle) were limited in practice.

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) and CB Darnay Holmes (knee) fully practiced.

CB Madre Harper, who has been on Injured Reserve since December 12th with a knee injury, returned to practice. He is eligible to be activated at any time.

WR David Sills, who has been on Injured Reserve all season with a foot injury, has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

NEW YORK GIANTS ASSISTANT COACHES ADDRESS THE MEDIA…

A video clip compilation of the media sessions with the following New York Giants assistant coaches on Tuesday is available at Giants.com:

Quarterback Coach Jerry Schuplinski

Running Backs Coach Burton Burns

Wide Receivers Coach Tyke Tolbert

Offensive Line Coach Dave DeGuglielmo

Defensive Line Coach Sean Spencer

Linebackers Coach Coach Kevin Sherrer

Defensive Backs Coach Jerome Henderson

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice on Thursday afternoon (12:00-1:45PM). Head Coach Joe Judge, the team’s coordinators, and select players will also address the media.