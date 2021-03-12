Giants Re-Sign C.J. Board; Nate Solder May Return at Reduced Price

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN C.J. BOARD…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have re-signed restricted free agent wide receiver C.J. Board. The Giants claimed Board off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars in August 2020. He surprisingly played in 14 games, including four starts, but only finished with 11 catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns.

The 6’1”, 181-pound Board was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Baltimore Ravens after the 2017 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Ravens (2017), Tennessee Titans (2017), Cleveland Browns (2017-2018), and Jaguars (2018-2019). Before coming to the Giants, his only regular-season experience came in 2019 when his played in four games for the Jaguars and finished the year with just two catches for 31 yards.

REPORT – NATE SOLDER MAY RETURN AT REDUCED PRICE…

The Athletic is reporting that left tackle Nate Solder might remain with the New York Giants as both sides are discussing a re-structured contract. Solder, who soon turns 33, is currently scheduled to count $16.5 million against the 2021 salary cap. Solder has two years left on his current contract with scheduled base salary payments of $9.9 million in both 2021 and 2022.

Solder opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 issue and his starting spot was taken over by 2020 1st-round draft pick Andrew Thomas.

The 6’8”, 325-pound Solder was drafted in the 1st round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. In March 2018, the Giants made Solder the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL when they signed him away from the Patriots as unrestricted free agent. However, despite 32 straight starts at left tackle for New York, Solder’s play has been inconsistent at best with the Giants.