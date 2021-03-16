 

Dalvin Tomlinson Signs with Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Tomlinson, New York Giants (December 9, 2019)

Dalvin Tomlinson – © USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants unrestricted free agent defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson has signed with the Minnesota Vikings. The deal is reportedly a 2-year, $22 million contract that includes $20 million in guaranteed money.

For the past two seasons, Tomlinson served as the Giants’ primary nose tackle. In 2020, he started all 16 games, playing 60 percent of all defensive snaps, and was credited with 49 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and four pass defenses.

The Giants drafted Tomlinson in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Tomlinson has started all 64 games since he was drafted and has played both 3- and 1-technique roles with the Giants.

