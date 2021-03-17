Giants Sign Ifeadi Odenigbo; Kenny Golladay to Visit

GIANTS SIGN IFEADI ODENIGBO…

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent outside linebacker Ifeadi Odenigbo (Minnesota Vikings) to a 1-year, $2.5 million deal. The Vikings chose not to tender Odenigbo as a restricted free agent.

The 26-year old, 6’3”, 258-pound Odenigbo was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Vikings. After spending his rookie season on the Practice Squad, Odenigbo played in 32 regular-season games at defensive end with 15 starts from 2018 to 2020, accruing 57 tackles and 10.5 sacks. All of his 15 starts occurred in 2020 when he was credited with 34 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He will likely transition to outside linebacker (edge rusher) with the Giants.

KENNY GOLLADAY WILL VISIT GIANTS…

Multiple media outlets are reporting that unrestricted free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay (Detroit Lions) will visit the New York Giants, possibly as early as Thursday. Golladay is widely regarded as one of the best free agents available.

The 27-year old, 6’4”, 214-pound Golladay was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Lions. After a nondescript rookie season, Golladay excelled his next two seasons, catching 70 passes for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 and 65 catches for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019. Golladay missed 11 games in 2020 with hamstring and hip injuries. He finished with just 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns in five games. Golladay combines excellent size and speed and has a knack for beating defensive backs for contested 50/50 balls.