NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN REGGIE RAGLAND…

The NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent inside linebacker Reggie Ragland (Detroit Lions) to 1-year contract. The Athletic is reporting that the deal is worth $1,127,500 with $137,500 in guaranteed money.

The 27-year old, 6’2”, 252-pound Ragland was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He missed his rookie season after tearing the ACL in his left knee and was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2017 season. Ragland has spent time with the Bills (2016), Chiefs (2017-2019), and Detroit Lions (2020). He has played in 58 regular-season games with 38 starts, accruing 203 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two pass defenses, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Ragland played in all 16 regular-season games for the Lions in 2020 with six starts and was credited with 49 tackles and one sack.

