 

New York Giants Sign Ryan Anderson

Mar 232021
 
Ryan Anderson, Washington Football Team (November 8, 2020)

Ryan Anderson – © USA TODAY Sports

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent outside linebacker Ryan Anderson (Washington Football Team) to a 1-year contract. The Bergen Record says his 2021 base salary is $990,000 and Anderson received a $137,000 signing bonus.

The 26-year old, 6’2”, 255-pound Anderson was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Washington. In four seasons with Washington, Anderson played in 52 regular-season games with only four starts, accruing 78 tackles, six sacks, one pass defense, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Anderson missed seven games due to a knee injury in 2020 and finished the season with just nine tackles.

Some highlights of Anderson are available on YouTube.

Eric Kennedy

Eric Kennedy is Editor-in-Chief of BigBlueInteractive.com, a publication of Big Blue Interactive, LLC. Follow @BigBlueInteract on Twitter.

