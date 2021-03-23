NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN RYAN ANDERSON…

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent outside linebacker Ryan Anderson (Washington Football Team) to a 1-year contract. The Bergen Record says his 2021 base salary is $990,000 and Anderson received a $137,000 signing bonus.

The 26-year old, 6’2”, 255-pound Anderson was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Washington. In four seasons with Washington, Anderson played in 52 regular-season games with only four starts, accruing 78 tackles, six sacks, one pass defense, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Anderson missed seven games due to a knee injury in 2020 and finished the season with just nine tackles.

Some highlights of Anderson are available on YouTube.