Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Jabrill Peppers, Ben Bredeson Out

The New York Giants practiced on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), and S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring). All three have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Limited in practice were LT Andrew Thomas (foot), TE Kaden Smith (knee), OG Ben Bredeson (hand), DE Leonard Williams (knee), S Logan Ryan (hip), and S Nate Ebner (quad). Brederson has been ruled out against Dallas; Thomas is “questionable” for the game. The other four players are expected to play.

When asked about how his foot is, Thomas responded, “Sore, but I’m doing everything that the trainers are asking me to do. Taking care of it, doing a lot of treatment, trying to get it ready… We’ll see how it feels on Sunday, but right now just trying to treat it.”

RB Saquon Barkley (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (groin), and WR C.J. Board (clavicle) fully practiced. All three are expected to play.

