Giants Thursday Injury Update; Coordinators Address the Media

OCTOBER 14, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), and CB Rodarius Williams (knee).

Williams was placed on Injured Reserve later in the day. He is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Limited in practice were QB Daniel Jones (concussion/non-contact), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle), OT Andrew Thomas (foot), OG Ben Bredeson (hand), OG/OC Matt Skura (knee), LB Justin Hilliard (ankle), S Logan Ryan (hip), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), and S Nate Ebner (quad).

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday (11:30AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.