Most of the Offensive Firepower is on the Injury List

OCTOBER 21, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle), and TE Evan Engram (calf).

Limited in practice were WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), WR John Ross (hamstring), TE Kaden Smith (knee), OG Ben Bredeson (hand), NT Danny Shelton (pectoral), and CB Sam Beal (hamstring).

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday. Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.