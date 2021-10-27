Graham Gano Honored; Joe Judge Addresses the Press

OCTOBER 27, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants held a light practice on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. However, since the team does not play until Monday, the Giants are not required to issue an injury report until Thursday.

New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano has been named “NFC Special Teams Player of the Week” for his performance against his former team, the Carolina Panthers, last Sunday. In the 25-3 win for the Giants, Gano was 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, including fields from 44, 49, and 53 yards.

Gano’s 10 field goals of 50+ yards in just 23 games as a New York Giant is a franchise career record.

