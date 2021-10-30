Barkley, Golladay, Coughlin, Carter, and Ebner to Miss KC Game

OCTOBER 30, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Saturday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), TE Kaden Smith (knee), LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle), LB Carter Coughlin (ankle), and S Nate Ebner (ankle).

Barkley, Golladay, Carter, Coughlin, and Ebner have all been officially ruled out of Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith is “questionable” for the game. According to The Athletic, Carter will likely be placed on Injured Reserve due to the ankle injury he suffered in practice earlier this week.

Limited in practice were WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle), TE Evan Engram (calf), and NT Danny Shelton (pectoral).

Shepard and Toney are officially “questionable” for the game while Engram and Shelton are expected to play.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the New York Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Chiefs in Kansas City on Monday night.