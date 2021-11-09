Giants Hold Light Practices Before Bye Week, Cut Sam Beal

NEW YORK GIANTS HOLD LIGHT PRACTICES BEFORE BYE WEEK…

The New York Giants held a light practice on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The team will hold another light practice on Wednesday before breaking until next week. The Giants have a bye this weekend.

The Giants split their roster into two groups on Tuesday. Veterans and player with a lot of snaps on the season went with the strength and conditioning staff. The remaining players went with the coaches for on-field drills.

“Bye week-wise, we got the guys in today, reviewed the game tape, talked through a few self-scout things,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “We’re going to get the guys on the field today. We’re going to split the team based a little bit on where some of the guys’ bodies are at, so we’re going to have the majority of the older guys who played a lot of volume in last week’s game, they’re going to work a lot with the trainers, the strength staff after our walk-through today. We’ll keep a lot of the younger guys out for some developmental work and we’ll do something very similar tomorrow, as well. So, we’ll be on the field a little bit over an hour today total with different plans and then we’ll regroup on the backend for some meetings, continue some self-scout and build in some things going into future opponents.”

RB Devontae Booker (hip), RB Gary Brightwell (COVID-19), WR Sterling Shepard (quad), and TE Kaden Smith (knee) did not practice. Smith did not suffer a concussion as feared in Sunday’s game; he has officially passed the concussion protocol.

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and LT Andrew Thomas (foot/ankle) both did very light work with trainers.

GIANTS CUT SAM BEAL…

The Giants have waived CB Sam Beal. The Giants selected Beal in the 3rd round of the Supplemental Draft in July 2018. He missed all of his rookie season when he was placed on Injured Reserve in July 2018 with a shoulder injury that required surgery. The Giants placed Beal on Injured Reserve again in September 2019 with hamstring and groin injuries, but added him to the 53-man roster in early November. He played in six games with three starts that season. Beal opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 issue. He played in three games this year, but only played a couple of defensive snaps. Overall, Beal only played in nine games as a Giant.

The team also terminated the Practice Squad contract of RB Dexter Williams, who was signed by the team last week.

