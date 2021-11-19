Logan Ryan May Miss Tampa Game Due to COVID

NOVEMBER 19, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were WR Sterling Shepard (quad), LB Lorenzo Carter (illness/ankle), S Logan Ryan (COVID protocols), and S Nate Ebner (knee).

According to press reports, the asymptomatic Ryan tested negative for COVID on Thursday, but tested positive on Friday. He will be tested again in order to determine if today’s test was a false positive.

“(Ryan) wouldn’t be completely ruled out at this point for the game,” Head Coach Joe Judge said. “We’ve got to wait and see in terms of the test results coming up… There’s still another test, we’re waiting on the results coming back.”

Limited in practice were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Devontae Booker (hip), FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf), and TE Kaden Smith (knee).

“Feel pretty good,” Barkley said after practice. “Getting better every day. Just continue to get acclimated and take it one day at a time, listen to the training staff, listen to the coaches.”

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Saturday. Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.