Sterling Shepard and Logan Ryan Ruled Out of Tampa Bay Game

The New York Giants practiced on Saturday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were WR Sterling Shepard (quad), LB Lorenzo Carter (illness/ankle), S Logan Ryan (COVID protocols), and S Nate Ebner (knee). Ryan was officially placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Saturday. All four players have officially been ruled out of Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Oddly, although the Giants have officially ruled Ryan out, the team’s press release says there is a chance Ryan could still play. “I’d say when you’re on that (COVID list), obviously you can’t play,” Head Coach Joe Judge said. “Is there a small chance that he could still test out and be available? There is. We’re preparing for all the situations of him not being available, as well as if he turns around for the last minute and he is. We’ll prepare for that, as well… So, if he clears as late as Monday morning, we’ll get him down there and have him ready to play.”

Ryan needs two consecutive negative tests within a span of 24 hours apart to be eligible to play.

Limited in practice were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Devontae Booker (hip), FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf), and TE Kaden Smith (knee). All four players are officially listed as “questionable” for the game.

Judge also revealed that WR Dante Pettis, who is currently on Injured Reserve, underwent shoulder surgery and will most likely miss the rest of the 2021 season.

