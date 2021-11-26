Sterling Shepard Out Again, Kadarius Toney Doubtful

NOVEMBER 26, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (quad), WR Sterling Shepard (quad), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), and TE Kaden Smith (knee). Gillaspia, Shepard, and Smith have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Toney and Rudolph are “doubtful” for the game.

Limited in practice were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR John Ross (quad), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad). Barkley and Ross are officially “questionable” for the game while Jackson is expected to play.

LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle) fully practiced. He is expected to play.

S Logan Ryan remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

GIANTS ROSTER MOVES…

Late on Wednesday, the Giants placed safety/special teams player Nate Ebner (knee) on Injured Reserve and signed tight end Chris Myarick to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.