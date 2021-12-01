Daniel Jones Practices on a Limited Basis; Full Injury Report

DECEMBER 1, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf), WR Sterling Shepard (quad), WR Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad), WR John Ross (illness), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), TE Kaden Smith (knee), LB Trent Harris (ankle), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad).

QB Daniel Jones (neck) practiced on a limited basis.

“We’re not going to rule anything out right now (about Jones playing on Sunday),” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “Daniel’s going to be out here practicing with us today. We expect him to practice tomorrow and Friday, as well. We’ll see what he can do. It’s like any kind of injury coming out of the game, we’ll just see how he does.”

“I think I’m going through the week preparing to play and getting myself ready to play, listening to the trainers and doctors,” said Jones after practice. “My job is to be ready to play, so I’ll go through the week like I always do.”

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Thursday. The coordinators, position coaches, and select players will also address the media.