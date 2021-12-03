Daniel Jones Out Against Dolphins; Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard Doubtful

DECEMBER 3, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT – TWO MORE TO IR…

The New York Giants practiced on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were WR Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad), TE Kaden Smith (knee), OT Nate Solder (elbow), LB Trent Harris (ankle), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad).

Smith, Harris, and Jackson have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. In addition, Smith and Harris were placed on Injured Reserve.

Toney is “doubtful” and Solder is “questionable” for the game.

QB Daniel Jones (neck), FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf), WR John Ross (illness/quad), WR Sterling Shepard (quad), and TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) practiced on a limited basis.

Jones has been ruled out of the game. Mike Glennon will start at quarterback. Shepard is “doubtful” for the game, while Gillaspia, Ross, and Rudolph are “questionable.”

“At this point, (Jones) has not been cleared for contact,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “So, we’re going to go ahead and hold him out of this game. At this point, we don’t feel 100 percent comfortable with him until the medical team clears him fully. As of right now, we’ll rule him out. We’ll evaluate him for the future, including as soon as next week, with the doctors. We don’t have any answers on the immediate future yet. His status for this week will be he’ll be out.”

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

