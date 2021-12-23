Thursday’s Giants Injury Report and Press Conferences

DECEMBER 23, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not on the official injury list, but also not practicing due to being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List were WR Kadarius Toney, WR John Ross, LB Cam Brown, LB Oshane Ximines, CB Adoree’ Jackson, CB Aaron Robinson, CB Keion Crossen, and S J.R. Reed. Practice Squad player S Natrell Jamerson also remains on the list.

“Kadarius, Oshane, and J.R. Reed are all back in the building,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “All three of them will work with the trainers at least to start practice to see where they’re at, to ramp them up. We’ll see if there’s any opportunity on the backend of practice even with some kind of a walkthrough with the team or where they would be. We’d have to remove them from the list and activate them to the roster to include them in team activities. First priority is to see where they are physically. Obviously, the trainers will check with them in terms of just how they feel. They’ve cleared all those tests, they’ve tested negative to get back in the building, but the bigger part will be getting them out here and seeing where they are from a standpoint of inactivity for the last week-and-a-half as well as the symptoms they had to deal with.”

OG Ben Bredeson (ankle) did not practice.

Limited in practice were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (neck), FB Cullen Gillaspia (shin), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), OT Andrew Thomas (ankle), NT Austin Johnson (foot), and DL Leonard Williams (triceps).

ROSTER MOVES…

After Thursday’s injury report was officially issued, the team announced that WR Kadarius Toney has been activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List. However, Toney is still dealing with an oblique injury and his status for Sunday’s game is in question.

The Giants activated WR/returner Pharoh Cooper from the Practice Squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

The team has also signed CB Darqueze Dennard and S Dwayne Johnson, Jr. to the Practice Squad.

The 30-year old, 5’11”, 205-pound Dennard was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He has spent time with the Bengals (2014–2019), Atlanta Falcons (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2021), and Indianapolis Colts (2021). Dennard has played in 85 regular-season games with 30 starts. He has not played in a game this year.

The 24-year old, 6’1”, 207-pound Johnson was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Atlanta Falcons after the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent almost two months on Atlanta’s Practice Squad before being cut in late October.

NO GIANTS ELECTED TO PRO BOWL…

No New York Giant was elected to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants for the rest of the week. The team will likely issue an updated injury report on Friday. The Giants play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday.