Thursday New York Giants Injury Report

JANUARY 6, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were QB Mike Glennon (wrist), FB Cullen Gillaspia (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder), WR John Ross (knee), NT Austin Johnson (foot), and LB Lorenzo Carter (illness).

The Giants revealed on Tuesday that Glennon’s wrist injury will require surgery he is done for the season. Jake Fromm will start in his place on Sunday against Washington.

Limited in practice were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Darius Slayton (shoulder/COVID ramp up), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), OT Andrew Thomas (shoulder), OT Korey Cunningham (COVID ramp up), OG Will Hernandez (ankle), DL Dexter Lawrence (personal/COVID ramp up), and NT Danny Shelton (COVID ramp up).

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday. Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.