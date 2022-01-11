Pool of GM Candidates Expands; Rob Sale Leaves Giants

POOL OF GM CANDIDATES EXPANDS…

According to various press reports, the list of potential candidates for the vacant general manager position continues to expand. Thus far, the Giants will attempt to interview:

Ryan Cowden, Vice President of Player Personnel, Tennessee Titans

Monti Ossenfort, Director of Player Personnel, Tennessee Titans

Joe Schoen, Assistant General Manager, Buffalo Bills

Ryan Poles, Executive Director of Player Personnel, Kansas City Chiefs

Quentin Harris, Vice President of Player Personnel, Arizona Cardinals

Adrian Wilson, Vice President of Pro Personnel, Arizona Cardinals

Adam Peters, Assistant General Manager, San Francisco 49ers

Ran Carthon, Director of Player Personnel, San Fransisco 49ers

There are conflicting reports about whether or not Kevin Abrams, who is currently the Giants Vice President of Football Operations and Assistant General Manager, will be interviewed for the position. The Bergen Record and SNY are both reporting that Abrams will not be considered.

ESPN and SNY are reporting that the Giants virtual interviews will begin on Wednesday, starting with Schoen.

ROB SALE LEAVES GIANTS…

Offensive Line Coach Rob Sale is leaving the New York Giants in order to become the offensive coordinator of the Florida Gators. Sale joined the Giants last offseason.

CHAD KLUNDER LEAVES GIANTS…

Chad Klunder, who has served as the Giants’ college scouting coordinator for the past three years, is leaving the team for a position at Duke University.

GIANTS RE-SIGN WR ALEX BACHMAN…

The Giants have re-signed WR Alex Bachman to a reserve/future contract.