New York Giants General Manager Interviews Continue

Jan 132022
The New York Giants continue to interview candidates for their general manager vacancy. According to various press reports, the list of potential candidates for the vacant general manager position remains at nine. The first round of interviews will be conducted by team ownership virtually via Zoom. Those involved in the interview process include team President/CEO John Mara, team Chairman/Executive Vice President Steve Tisch, and Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Chris Mara.
Interviewed on Wednesday, January 12:
- Joe Schoen, Assistant General Manager, Buffalo Bills
- Adrian Wilson, Vice President of Pro Personnel, Arizona Cardinals
Interviewed on Thursday, January 13:
- Quentin Harris, Vice President of Player Personnel, Arizona Cardinals
- Ryan Poles, Executive Director of Player Personnel, Kansas City Chiefs
Scheduled to be interviewed on Friday, January 14:
- Ryan Cowden, Vice President of Player Personnel, Tennessee Titans
- Monti Ossenfort, Director of Player Personnel, Tennessee Titans
Scheduled to be interviewed on Saturday, January 15:
- Joe Hortiz, Director of Player Personnel, Baltimore Ravens
Scheduled to be interviewed on Monday, January 17:
- Adam Peters, Assistant General Manager, San Francisco 49ers
- Ran Carthon, Director of Player Personnel, San Fransisco 49ers
