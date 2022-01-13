New York Giants General Manager Interviews Continue

The New York Giants continue to interview candidates for their general manager vacancy. According to various press reports, the list of potential candidates for the vacant general manager position remains at nine. The first round of interviews will be conducted by team ownership virtually via Zoom. Those involved in the interview process include team President/CEO John Mara, team Chairman/Executive Vice President Steve Tisch, and Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Chris Mara.

Interviewed on Wednesday, January 12:

Joe Schoen, Assistant General Manager, Buffalo Bills

Adrian Wilson, Vice President of Pro Personnel, Arizona Cardinals

Interviewed on Thursday, January 13:

Quentin Harris, Vice President of Player Personnel, Arizona Cardinals

Ryan Poles, Executive Director of Player Personnel, Kansas City Chiefs

Scheduled to be interviewed on Friday, January 14:

Ryan Cowden, Vice President of Player Personnel, Tennessee Titans

Monti Ossenfort, Director of Player Personnel, Tennessee Titans

Scheduled to be interviewed on Saturday, January 15:

Joe Hortiz, Director of Player Personnel, Baltimore Ravens

Scheduled to be interviewed on Monday, January 17: