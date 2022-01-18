Giants Narrow Field in General Manager Search

The New York Giants completed the first-round of interviews for their general manager vacancy on Monday. And they began holding second-round of interviews on Tuesday.

The Giants originally interviewed nine candidates from January 12-17. This first round of interviews was conducted by team ownership virtually via Zoom. Those involved in the interview process included team President/CEO John Mara, team Chairman/Executive Vice President Steve Tisch, and Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Chris Mara.

The nine original candidates were:

Joe Schoen, Assistant General Manager, Buffalo Bills

Adrian Wilson, Vice President of Pro Personnel, Arizona Cardinals

Quentin Harris, Vice President of Player Personnel, Arizona Cardinals

Ryan Poles, Executive Director of Player Personnel, Kansas City Chiefs

Ryan Cowden, Vice President of Player Personnel, Tennessee Titans

Monti Ossenfort, Director of Player Personnel, Tennessee Titans

Joe Hortiz, Director of Player Personnel, Baltimore Ravens

Adam Peters, Assistant General Manager, San Francisco 49ers

Ran Carthon, Director of Player Personnel, San Fransisco 49ers

On Tuesday, the Giants announced that they held a second interview with Schoen, this one in person at the team’s facility. Poles is also scheduled to interview with the team again, this time in person, on Wednesday.