Giants Request Interview with Dan Quinn; Second Interview for Adam Peters

GIANTS REQUEST INTERVIEW WITH DAN QUINN…

The New York Giants have requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview their defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, for the team’s head coaching vacancy. Before joining the Cowboys in 2021, the 51-year old Quinn served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020. His teams were 43-42 in the regular season and 3-2 in the post-season. In the 2016 season, his Falcons reached the Super Bowl, but lost to the New England Patriots in overtime.

Quinn has drawn interest from the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins regarding their head coaching vacancies.

SECOND INTERVIEW FOR ADAM PETERS…

The Giants will interview Adam Peters a second time for the team’s general manager vacancy. Peters is the assistant general manager of the San Francisco 49ers and is scheduled to interview with the team on Thursday. He is the third of nine original candidates to receive a second interview, joining Buffalo Bills Assistant General Manager Joe Schoen and Kansas City Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles.