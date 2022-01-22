Giants to Interview Patrick Graham for Head Coaching Vacancy

The New York Giants will reportedly interview 42-year old Patrick Graham for the team’s head coaching vacancy. Graham has served as the team’s defensive coordinator for the past two seasons under Joe Judge, who was fired earlier this month. Graham’s defense finished 21st in yards allowed and 23rd in points allowed in 2021.

The Giants also confirmed that they interviewed Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll on Friday night and Buffalo Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier on Saturday morning for the head coaching vacancy. According to the team’s press release, the interviews were conducted virtually by new General Manager Joe Schoen, team President/CEO John Mara, and team Chairman/Executive Vice President Steve Tisch.

The 46-year old Daboll has served as offensive coordinator of the Bills since 2018. He also served as offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns (2009-2010), Miami Dolphins (2011), and Kansas City Chiefs (2012). Daboll has already interviewed for the head coaching vacancies with the Dolphins and Chicago Bears.

The 62-year old Frazier has served as defensive coordinator for the Bills since 2017. He also served as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2010 to 2013. Frazier has also interviewed with the Dolphins and Bears for their head coaching vacancies.

Schoen and the Giants are also believed to be interested in 40-year old Brian Flores, who was last the head coach of the Dolphins from 2019 to 2021. Flores was surprisingly fired by the Dolphins on January 10th after his team compiled a 9-8 record. Flores has interviewed with the Bears and Houston Texans for their head coaching vacancies. ESPN is reporting that Flores would prefer to coach the Giants.

The Giants have already requested to interview Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn. It is not known if the Cowboys and the 51-year old Quinn accepted that request. Quinn has drawn interest from six NFL teams with head coaching vacancies. He declined to meet with the Jacksonville Jaguars.