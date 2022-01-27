NEW YORK GIANTS FINISHING UP HEAD COACH INTERVIEWS…

The New York Giants officially confirmed that they interviewed Brian Flores on Thursday in person at the team’s facilities. The interview was conducted by General Manager Joe Schoen, team President/CEO John Mara, and team Chairman/Executive Vice President Steve Tisch. According to the team’s press release, Flores also met with other members of the front office and toured the facility. Flores was head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021.

Unless something changes, the last candidate to be interviewed will be Buffalo Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier for a second time on Friday. This meeting will be in person at the team’s facilities. The first interview was held virtually last Saturday.

The number of candidates the Giants have interviewed stands at six. The other four are Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll (interviewed virtually last Friday and in person on Tuesday), Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo (interviewed virtually last Sunday), Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn (interviewed in person on Monday), and New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham (interviewed in person on Wednesday).

However, Quinn announced today that he is no longer interested in pursing a head coaching vacancy this year and will be returning to the Dallas Cowboys as their defensive coordinator in 2022.

JOE SCHOEN SIGNS FIRST BUFFALO BILL…

The Giants have signed running back Antonio Williams, who has spent most of the past two seasons on the Practice Squad of the Buffalo Bills, to a reserve/future contract. The 24-year old, 5’11”, 215-pound Williams was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Bills after the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in one regular-season game in 2020, carrying the ball 12 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns.