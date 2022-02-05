Raiders Hire Patrick Graham as New Defensive Coordinator

Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network is reporting that the Las Vegas Raiders have hired Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator. Graham had served as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants for the past two seasons under Head Coach Joe Judge. New Head Coach Brian Daboll had said in his introductory press conference that he hoped Graham would remain with the Giants.

According to Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network, the Giants granted permission to the Raiders to interview Graham on Friday.