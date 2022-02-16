New York Giants Hire Two More Defensive Coaches

Feb 162022
The New York Giants have officially announced that they have hired two more assistant coaches:
- Assistant Defensive Line Coach Bryan Cox
- Defensive Assistant Kevin Wilkins
Cox’s Resume:
- 2014-2016: Defensive Line Coach, Atlanta Falcons
- 2012-2013: Defensive Line Coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 2011: Pass Rush Coach, Miami Dolphins
- 2009-2010: Defensive Line Coach, Cleveland Browns
- 2006-2008: Assistant Defensive Line Coach, New York Jets
- Pro Experience: Pro Experience: Linebacker, Miami Dolphins (1991-1995), Chicago Bears (1996-1997), New York Jets (1998-2000), New England Patriots (2001), New Orleans Saints (2002)
- Collegiate Experience: Linebacker, Western Illinois University (1987-1990)
- Born: Born: February 17, 1968
Wilkins’ Bio:
- 2021: Defensive Assistant, Baltimore Ravens
- 2017-2020: Football Video Operations Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens
- 2015-2016: Video Intern, Baltimore Ravens
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: None
For a complete listing of the Giants’ coaching staff, see the New York Giants Coaching Staff section of the website.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.