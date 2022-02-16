New York Giants Hire Two More Defensive Coaches

The New York Giants have officially announced that they have hired two more assistant coaches:

Assistant Defensive Line Coach Bryan Cox

Defensive Assistant Kevin Wilkins

Cox’s Resume:

2014-2016: Defensive Line Coach, Atlanta Falcons

2012-2013: Defensive Line Coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2011: Pass Rush Coach, Miami Dolphins

2009-2010: Defensive Line Coach, Cleveland Browns

2006-2008: Assistant Defensive Line Coach, New York Jets

Pro Experience: Pro Experience: Linebacker, Miami Dolphins (1991-1995), Chicago Bears (1996-1997), New York Jets (1998-2000), New England Patriots (2001), New Orleans Saints (2002)

Collegiate Experience: Linebacker, Western Illinois University (1987-1990)

Born: Born: February 17, 1968

Wilkins’ Bio:

2021: Defensive Assistant, Baltimore Ravens

2017-2020: Football Video Operations Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens

2015-2016: Video Intern, Baltimore Ravens

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: None

For a complete listing of the Giants’ coaching staff, see the New York Giants Coaching Staff section of the website.