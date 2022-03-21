Giants Sign Matt Breida and Jihad Ward; Falcons Sign Lorenzo Carter

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN MATT BREIDA AND JIHAD WARD…

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agents running back Matt Breida (Buffalo Bills) and defensive end Jihad Ward (Jacksonville Jaguars).

The 27-year old, 5’10”, 195-pound Breida was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the San Francisco 49ers after the 2017 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the 49ers (2017-2020), Miami Dolphins (2020), and Buffalo Bills (2021). Breida has played in 64 regular season games with 19 starts, rushing the ball 466 times for 2,281 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns. He also has caught 83 passes 729 yards and six touchdowns. In 2021 with the Bills, Breida played in nine games, only carrying the ball 26 times for 125 yards and one touchdown. He also caught seven passes for 72 yards and two touchdown. Breida has fumbled the ball seven times in his career.

The 27-year, 6’5”, 290-pound Ward was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He has spent time with the Raiders (2016-2017), Dallas Cowboys (2018), Indianapolis Colts (2018-2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019-2020), and Jaguars (2021). Ward has played in 68 regular-season games with 15 starts, accruing 91 tackles, 12 tackles for losses, 10 sacks, and three fumble recoveries. In 2021 with the Jaguars, Ward played in all 17 games with one start and finished the year with 32 tackles, three tackles for losses, and two sacks.

FALCONS SIGN LORENZO CARTER…

The Atlanta Falcons have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent linebacker Lorenzo Carter to a 1-year contract.

A year after rupturing his Achilles’ tendon in 2020, Carter surprisingly bounced back quickly in 2021 and played possibly the best football of his career down the stretch of the season. Carter started all 14 games that he played in (66 percent of defensive snaps), missing three mid-season games with an ankle injury. He finished with career-high stats in tackles (44) and sacks (5) while also being credited with six tackles for losses, eight quarterback hits, one interception, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The Giants drafted Carter in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in 15 games with two starts as a rookie, and then started 12-of-15 games in 2019. Carter missed 11 games in 2020 due to the Achilles’ injury.

GIANTS RE-STRUCTURE GRAHAM GANO’S CONTRACT…

ESPN is reporting that the Giants and place kicker Graham Gano have agreed to a contract re-structure. The Giants converted $2.63 million of Gano’s salary into a bonus, creating $1.753 million in cap space. A void year was also added to his contract, which was set to expire after the 2023 season.

MEDIA SESSIONS WITH PLAYERS…

