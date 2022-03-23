New York Giants Sign Justin Ellis

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent nose tackle Justin Ellis (Baltimore Ravens) to a 1-year contract.

The 31-year old, 6’2”, 350-pound Ellis was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. From 2014 to 2018, Ellis played in 66 regular-season games with 42 starts for the Raiders. Oakland put him on season-ending Injured Reserve in August 2019 with a knee injury before waiving him later that year. The Ravens then signed him in November 2019. In Baltimore in 2019-2021, Ellis played in 34 regular-season games with eight starts. In 2021, he played in all 17 games with fives starts (35 percent of defensive snaps) and was credited with only seven tackles. Ellis is strictly a run defender. He only has 0.5 sacks and four quarterback hits in his career.