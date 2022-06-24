Giants Training Camp Schedule Released; Justin Hilliard Suspended

GIANTS TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE RELEASED…

The New York Giants have released their 2022 summer training camp schedule. Eleven practices will be open to the public at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This will be the first time the public will be allowed to attend training camp practices since 2019.

“We are thankful to be able to welcome our fans back to training camp,” said team President/CEO John Mara. “We have missed having them at training camp the past couple years. Our players, coaches and staff love the energy our fans bring throughout camp. It is a great opportunity for us to interact with the fans and show our appreciation for their support.”

Rookies report to training camp on July 19. Veterans report on July 26th. The first practice begins the next day.

Wednesday, July 27: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Practice

Thursday, July 28: 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. – Practice

Friday, July 29: 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. – Practice

Saturday, July 30: 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. – Practice

Monday, August 1: 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. – Practice

Tuesday, August 2: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.– Practice

Wednesday, August 3: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Practice

Friday, August 5: 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Giants Fan Fest & Scrimmage (MetLife Stadium)

Sunday, August 7: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.– Practice

Monday, August 8: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Practice

Tuesday, August 9: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Practice

Sunday, August 14: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Practice (End of public training camp practices)

*Scheduled times subject to change. In the event of inclement weather, practice will be moved indoors and there will be no public viewing.

The Giants will host a “Fan Fest” at MetLife Stadium on Friday, August 5th. Free and open to the public, the “Fan Fest” will feature an intrasquad scrimmage, autographs by Giants legends, and a fireworks show.

Admission to practices and “Fan Fest” are free, but fans must reserve a ticket to enter. Giants season ticket holders will have exclusive early access to claim training camp tickets starting at noon on Monday, July 11 and Fan Fest tickets on Monday, July 18. Remaining training camp and “Fan Fest” tickets will be available to the general public at noon ET on Thursday, July 14 and July 21, respectively. Tickets will be available on Giants.com/TrainingCamp.

JUSTIN HILLIARD SUSPENDED…

New York Giants inside linebacker Justin Hilliard has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. Hilliard will be eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. If he makes the team, he will be allowed to return to the team’s active roster on Monday, September. 19, following the team’s Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers.

The 6’1”, 231-pound Hilliard was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the San Francisco 49ers after the 2021 NFL Draft. The Giants claimed Hilliard off of waivers from the 49ers in early September 2021. The team placed him on Injured Reserve in mid-October with an Achilles’ tendon injury after playing in two games exclusively on special teams.