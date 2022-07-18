All of the New York Giants 2022 Draft Class Now Under Contract

The New York Giants have signed the final three players of their 11 selections from the 2022 NFL Draft. The Giants signed TE Daniel Bellinger (4th round) on July 11th and WR Wan’Dale Robinson (2nd round) and S Dane Belton (4th round) today.

Previously signed players included OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (1st round), OT Evan Neal (1st round), OG Joshua Ezeudu (3rd round), CB Cor’Dale Flott (3rd round), ILB Micah McFadden (5th round), NT D.J. Davidson (5th round), OG Marcus McKethan (5th round), and ILB Darrian Beavers (6th round).

Rookies are scheduled to report to summer training camp tomorrow at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Veterans report a week later on July 26th. The first summer training camp practice will be held the next day on July 27th.