Seven More for Giants Ring of Honor; Team Reduces Roster to 85 Players

NEW YORK GIANTS TO INDUCT SEVEN NEW MEMBERS TO RING OF HONOR…

The New York Giants announced today that they will induct seven new members to the team’s “Ring of Honor”, including:

Running back Joe Morris (1982-1988) (Video)

Running back Ottis Anderson (1986-1992) (Video)

Running back Rodney Hampton (1990-1997) (Video)

Defensive end Leonard Marshall (1983-1992) (Video)

Defensive back Jimmy Patton (1955-1966)

Halfback/wide receiver Kyle Rote (1951-1961)

Senior Vice President of Medical Services Ronnie Barnes (1976-present)

Patton and Rote are deceased. With the seven new members, the number of honorees in the team’s “Ring of Honor” will reach 50. They will formally be inducted during a special halftime ceremony on Monday, September 26th during the Giants-Cowboys game.

“We are proud to add these deserving and legendary figures in Giants history to our Ring of Honor,” team President/CEO John Mara said. “Each of the players was among the very best at his position to wear a Giants uniform. All of them helped our franchise win championships and enjoy long-term success, as has Ronnie Barnes, who has been an invaluable and beloved member of our organization for decades.”

For the full list of Giants in the “Ring of Honor,” see the Ring of Honor section of the website.

NEW YORK GIANTS REDUCE ROSTER TO 85 PLAYERS…

The New York Giants claimed cornerback Olaijah Griffin off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills on Monday. The 23-year old, 6’0”, 175-pound Griffin was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Bills after the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season the Bills’ Practice Squad.

In order to to reduce their roster to the mandatory 85-player limit on Tuesday, the Giants waived/injured wide receiver Austin Proehl (leg/calf) and waived fullback Jeremiah Hall and cornerback Gavin Heslop.

The Giants signed Proehl as a street free agent in February 2022. The 5’10”, 175-pound Proehl was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Bills. He has spent time with the Bills (2018, 2021), Tennessee Titans (2018), Los Angeles Rams (2018-2019), Seattle Dragons (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2021), and Los Angeles Chargers (2021).

The Giants signed Hall as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Giants signed Gavin Heslop as an unrestricted free agent from the Seattle Seahawks in late July 2022. The 6’0”, 197-pound Heslop was originally signed as undrafted rookie free agent by the Seahawks after the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent most of 2020 and 2021 on the Practice Squad of the Seahawks, although he did play in three regular-season games.

AUGUST 16, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles), OC Nick Gates (leg), and OT Matt Peart (knee) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

RB Matt Breida (unknown), RB Gary Brightwell (unknown), TE Andre Miller (broken right forearm), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (unknown), OC Jon Feliciano (right arm), LG Shane Lemieux (foot), OL Joshua Ezeudu (unknown), OL Jamil Douglas (ankle), LB Blake Martinez (returning from ACL), LB Jihad Ward (unknown), LB Elerson Smith (lower right leg), LB Cam Brown (unknown), CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin), CB Rodarius Williams (unknown), and S Dane Belton (broken left collarbone) did not practice on Tuesday.

“Same place in terms of the injured guys, where we’re at,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “Everybody’s making progress.”

WR Kadarius Toney (knee/leg), RB Saquon Barkley (rest day?), and S Xavier McKinney (rest day?) were limited in practice.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Wednesday and there is no media availability to the team on that day. The Giants return to practice on Thursday morning (10:00AM- noon). The coordinators and select players will also address the media.