Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown Addresses the Media

Due to mounting injures on the offensive line, the Giants signed offensive linemen Josh Rivas and Chris Owens on Friday. To make room, the team also waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and placed wide receiver Robert Foster (hamstring) on Injured Reserve.

The Giants signed Rivas as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. They waived him last Sunday.

The 6’3”, 305-pound Owens was originally signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. The Steelers waived him on August 16th. Owens has experience playing tackle, guard, and center.

The Giants signed Hinton as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Giants signed Foster as a street free agent in March 2022 after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys. The 6’2”, 196-pound Foster was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Buffalo Bills after the 2018 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Bills (2018-2020), Green Bay Packers (2020), Washington Football Team (2020), Miami Dolphins (2021), and Cowboys (2021-2022). Foster has played in 30 regular-games with seven starts, catching 32 passes for 642 yards and three touchdowns. Most of his production came in 2018 as a rookie with the Bills.

WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles), OC Nick Gates (leg), and OT Matt Peart (knee) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

RB Matt Breida (unknown), RB Gary Brightwell (unknown), WR Kadarius Toney (knee/leg), WR Darius Slayton (unknown), TE Andre Miller (broken right forearm), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (unknown), OC Jon Feliciano (right arm), LG Shane Lemieux (foot), OL Joshua Ezeudu (unknown), OC/OG Ben Bredeson (elbow), OL Jamil Douglas (ankle), OL Garrett McGhin (unknown), DL Leonard Williams (unknown), LB Jihad Ward (unknown), LB Elerson Smith (lower right leg), CB Cor’Dale Flott (groin), CB Rodarius Williams (unknown), and S Dane Belton (broken left collarbone) did not practice on Friday.

WR Robert Foster injured his hamstring late in practice and was placed on Injured Reserve later in the day.

