Giants Cut Andrew Adams; Brings Back Two Former Giants

AUGUST 26, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The Giants have already ruled out the following injured players in the preseason finale against the New York Jets: WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles’), WR C.J. Board (ribs), LG Shane Lemieux (foot), OG/OT Joshua Ezeudu (unknown), OC/OG Ben Bredeson (elbow), OL Garrett McGhin (unknown), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), OLB Elerson Smith (ankle/foot), CB Rodarius Williams (unknown), S Dane Belton (broken left collarbone), and PK Graham Gano (concussion).

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring?), WR Darius Slayton (unknown), and OLB Jihad Ward (unknown) are questionable for the game.

“(Ojulari will) be day-to-day,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “We’ll just keep on grinding him through… I don’t know yet (if he will be available for the regular-season opener). Don’t know. I’d just say, again, day-to-day. That’s where he’s at. When he’s out there is when he’ll be out there.”

“(Lemieux is) coming along,” said Daboll. “But I wouldn’t anticipate him anytime soon… Probably not (be ready for the opening game).”

ROSTER MOVES – GIANTS CUT ANDREW ADAMS…

The Giants have terminated the contract of safety Andrew Adams, who had been playing with the starters in three-safety packages. They also waived/failed physical wide receiver Bailey Gaither after claiming him off of waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

To fill these two roster vacancies, the Giants have signed wide receiver Travis Toivonen and place kicker Ryan Santoso, both of whom have previously spent time with the team. Santoso was signed as place kicker Graham Gano is still recovering from a concussion he suffered during the last preseason game.

The 6’4”, 212-pound Toivonen went undrafted in 2020. The Seattle Seahawks signed him in June 2021 and waived him in late August. The Giants signed Travis Toivonen to the Practice Squad in October 2021, cut him in November, and re-signed him to the Practice Squad in December 2021. He was re-signed in January 2022, but released in late July.

Santoso was originally signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Lions (2018-2019), Montreal Alouettes (2019, 2020), Tennessee Titans (2019, 2021), Giants (2020), Carolina Panthers (2021), Detroit Lions (2021), Los Angeles Rams (2021), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2022). The Jaguars released Santoso on Tuesday. He has played in seven regular-season NFL games.

The Giants signed Adams as an unrestricted free agent from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in late July 2022. The 5’11’, 202-pound Adams was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Giants after the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Giants (2016-2018), three stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018, 2019-2020, and 2021), Detroit Lions (2019), and Philadelphia Eagles (2021). In all, Adams has played in 87 regular-season games with 35 starts. Seventeen of those starts came with the Giants in 2016 and 2017 and eighteen with the Buccaneers, mostly in 2019. Most of Adams’ playing time the past two seasons has come on special teams.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday evening.