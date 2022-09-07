Darius Slayton Accepts Pay Cut; Coordinators Address the Media

DARIUS SLAYTON ACCEPTS PAY CUT…

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has agreed to a pay cut. Newsday is reporting that Slayton agreed to have his $2.54 million salary reduced to the league-minimum $965,000 with his level of experience. The Giants will save $1.575 million against the 2022 salary cap. The new contract will allow Slayton to possibly earn back additional money with playing-time incentives.

GIANTS RE-SIGN SANDRO PLATZGUMMER TO THE PRACTICE SQUAD…

The Giants have re-signed running back Sandro Platzgummer to the Practice Squad. Platzgummer was waived by the team from the 53-man roster on Monday. As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, Platzgummer will not count against the team’s 16-player Practice Squad limit. The 6’0”, 198-pound Sandro Platzgummer was originally allocated to the Giants in April 2020 as part of the NFL’s international program. He also spent all of 2020 and 2021 on the Giants’ Practice Squad. Platzgummer played for the Swarco Raiders Tirol of the Austrian Football League. He has yet to play in a regular-season game.

SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), and S Dane Belton (clavicle) were officially listed as “limited” after Wednesday’s practice.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Thursday and there is no media access to the team. The Giants return to practice on Friday (11:45AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will address the media on that day as well.