Thursday’s New York Giants Injury Report; Coordinators Address Media

SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), OL Devery Hamilton (illness), CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), and CB Nick McCloud (hamstring) did not practice. Robinson underwent an appendectomy on Wednesday and has already been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.



WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), OC Jon Feliciano (lower leg), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), and S Jason Pinnock (shoulder) were limited in practice on Thursday.

S Dane Belton (clavicle) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday afternoon (12:15-1:45PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll, position coaches, and select players will also address the media.