Graham Gano Honored; Wednesday Injury Report

GRAHAM GANO NAMED “NFC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK”…

New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano has been named “NFC Special Teams Player of the Week” for his performance against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. In that 19-16 victory for the Giants, Gano was 4-of-4 on field goal attempts, including from distances of 31, 36, 51, and 56 yards. The 56-yarder ended up being the game-winning kick. It also tied the record for the second-longest field goal in team history. Sunday’s game was the fifth in which a Giants’ kicker had two 50+-yard field goals. Gano has four of them.

SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Sterling Shepard (maintenance day), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), DL Leonard Williams (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), and S Dane Belton (unknown) did not practice on Wednesday.



OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf) were limited in practice.

“I’ll just start with Thibs (Thibodeaux) and Azeez,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “They’re getting close. They’re going to take some team reps today. So, I think they took a little bit last week, but they’re going to take more this week. They’re getting close, so we’ll see with them. I’d say they’re still day-to-day even though they’re on the close side. Leo’s rehabbing. Again, Leo’s a quick healer. He tells me he’s a quick healer. So, I’m not going to put it past Leo to be ready to go. Would it shock me either way? No. But he’ll stay in; he’ll get treatment today during practice, so you guys know. I that’s the best thing for him. And then ARob (Aaron Robinson) I think is really a wildcard. He’s getting better; he’s walking around. But I’d say I won’t know that, probably any of us won’t until the end of the week… (Wan’Dale is) getting better. Close. For this week, I’m not sure.”

“I got really involved today, so I really was able to open it up and do some things,” said Thibodeaux after practice. “But today (I) had a lot of progress. Was able to open it up and do a lot of things. So yeah, today I’m definitely confident.”

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVE…

The Giants have terminated the Practice Squad contract of offensive lineman K.C. McDermott. The 6’5”, 311-pound McDermott was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent 2018 on Jacksonville’s Practice Squad and 2019 on Injured Reserve. McDermott split time between the Jaguars’ Practice Squad and 53-man roster in 2020 and 2021. Jacksonville cut him in late August 2022. The Giants signed McDermott to the Practice Squad on September 12th.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Thursday afternoon (12:45-2:45PM). The team’s coordinators and select players will also address the media.